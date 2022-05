VHP, Bajrang Dal perform ‘Tambula Prashne’ rituals at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandir in Karnataka

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on May 25 performed ‘Tambula Prashne’ rituals at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandir in Malali of Karnataka. A Hindu temple-like architectural design was allegedly discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21.