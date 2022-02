Veteran music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Veteran music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has died at the age of 69. The 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year after testing positive for COVID, and was discharged soon after. The singer's last appearance on screen was on reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’.