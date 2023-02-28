Very kind of MCA my career started here Sachin Tendulkar on his upcoming statue at Wankhede Stadium

A life-size statue of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be erected inside Wankhede stadium.Reacting to this, Sachin Tendulkar said, “My career started from this ground. My life’s biggest cricketing moment was in 2011 when we won World Cup. I played my last game in 2013 here. All the big moments, most of them, happened here. Very kind of Mumbai Association for this initiative.”