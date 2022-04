‘Veer Prahari Motorcycle Rally’ by BSF reaches Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar

As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Veer Prahari Motorcycle Rally’ by BSF has reached at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, Punjab. The rally has been organised for the specially-abled BSF jawans. The rally was flagged off from Delhi on April 07. A total of 11 jawans have participated in the bike rally.