Varun Dhawan snapped at Mumbai airport

Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan got papped at Mumbai airport. Stylish as always, he opted for a denim look. He also posed for the shutterbugs in style. He will be next seen in movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

