Varun Dhawan opts for cool comfy attire at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at Mumbai airport. He looked cool in his comfy attire. Varun will be next seen in his upcoming film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”.

