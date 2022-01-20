Varun Dhawan attends last rites of driver Manoj Sahu, pens emotional note on social media

Actor Varun Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan attended the last rites of driver Manoj Sahu on January 19. His driver Manoj Sahu died on January 18 due to a heart attack. Varun shared a throwback video of Manoj, remembering him in an emotional post. “He was my everything,” said Dhawan in an Instagram post. Varun was shooting at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra when his driver Manoj suffered from a heart attack. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead. Manoj was apparently a trusted driver of the Dhawan’s family for many years.