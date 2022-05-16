Varanasi: ‘Shivling’ found at Gyanvapi Mosque, claims petitioner Sohan Lal Arya

As the third day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on May 16, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a ‘Shivling’ in the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found a ‘conclusive evidence’. “Shivling... Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi…The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises,” he claimed.