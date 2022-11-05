Varanasi Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw inspects re-development work at Kashi railway station

Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was in Varanasi on November 05. He inspected Kashi railway station and Malviya Bridge. He also Interacted with Banaras Locomotive Works Staff Council, SC & ST and OBC association. Railway officials briefed him about the re-development project ongoing at Kashi railway station.