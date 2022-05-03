Varanasi People take holy dip in River Ganga on Akshaya Tritiya

The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya is in its full fervour in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on May 03. Devotees took a holy dip in River Ganga on this occasion. They worshipped Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and paid obeisance to the deities after taking a holy dip. It is believed that on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born.