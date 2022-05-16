Varanasi: Gyanvapi Mosque survey ends

While speaking about the Gyanvapi Mosque survey, Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh on May 16 informed that the survey has ended on the third day. “No details of the survey of Gyanvapi Mosque were disclosed by any member of the commission. The court is the custodian of the information about the survey. Yesterday, one member was debarred from the commission for about a few minutes. Later the member was admitted to the commission,” Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma said. “We spoke with all the stakeholders and reached a consensus that it's important to follow court's order. We also cleared people's misconceptions, worked on confidence building. The 3-day survey has ended. We thank the people of Kashi for their cooperation,” Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said.