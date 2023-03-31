Varanasi Devotees offer prayers at Ashtabhuja Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami

Devotees offered prayers at Ashtabhuja Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30. Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Apart from it, it is also the last day of Chaitra Navratri which was started on March 22.