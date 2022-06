Vanijya Bhawan, NIRYAT portal will bring positive changes in field of trade, commerce, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 23 inaugurated the new premises of Ministry of commerce known as the ‘Vanijya Bhawan’ and launched a new NIRYAT portal on June 23. While addressing the event, PM Modi said, “This new Vanijya Bhawan and NIRYAT portal represent our aspirations of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. It will bring positive changes in the field of trade and commerce, especially for MSMEs.”