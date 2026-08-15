FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'

As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

PM Modi News: 'Free Coaching, AI Mission', PM Modi’s 6 Big Independence Day Announcements

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Vande Mataram Row Did Sonia Gandhi Insult Vande Mataram Congress Denies Charges Over I-Day Video

A major political row erupted on Independence Day after the BJP accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of allegedly trying to stop the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during the party's event at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

A major political row erupted on Independence Day after the BJP accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of allegedly trying to stop the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during the party's event at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

sonia gandhi vande mataram row
did sonia gandhi insult vande mataram
bjp accuses sonia gandhi vande mataram
congress response on vande mataram controversy
sonia gandhi viral video independence day
jairam ramesh on vande mataram row
mallikarjun kharge sonia gandhi vande mataram
vande mataram row independence day 2026
congress bjp clash over vande mataram
Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Vande Mataram row
mallikaarjun khadge
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone
Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone
Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'
As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3
India begin Hockey World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Wales, Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
India begin Hockey World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Wales
Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs defamatory article to be pulled down
Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs removal of article
Viral video: Tejasswi Prakash gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, declares 'I don't give a f*ck' about trolling, netizens react
Viral video: Tejasswi gets brutally trolled for arguing with Elvish Yadav
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement