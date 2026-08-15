Vande Mataram Row Did Sonia Gandhi Insult Vande Mataram Congress Denies Charges Over I-Day Video
A major political row erupted on Independence Day after the BJP accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of allegedly trying to stop the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during the party's event at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.
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A major political row erupted on Independence Day after the BJP accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of allegedly trying to stop the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during the party's event at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.