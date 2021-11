{"id":"2762429","source":"DNA","title":"‘Vande Mataram against Islam’: SP MP Shafiqur Rahman after concluding oath at Parliament","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"

Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Shafiqur Rahman Barq while taking oath stirred controversy by saying that ‘Vande Mataram is against Islam’. He said, “Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it."

\r

","summary":"Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Shafiqur Rahman Barq while taking oath stirred controversy by saying that ‘Vande Mataram is against Islam’. He said, “Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it.\" ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-vande-mataram-against-islam-sp-mp-shafiqur-rahman-after-concluding-oath-at-parliament-2762429","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838140-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA_ANI_jun18v45.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560952606","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 11:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 07:26 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762429"}