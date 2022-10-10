Valmiki community lagging behind, needs to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 09 extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti and said that the Valmiki community is lagging behind, emphasising that the community needs to come forward. He said, “Valmiki community is still very weak and is lagging behind. It has to come forward. Dr BR Ambedkar had said that now the Dalits would sit with everyone. We made this provision but merely making the provision will not be enough. Mindset has to be transformed.”