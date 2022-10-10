Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Valmiki community lagging behind, needs to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 09 extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti and said that the Valmiki community is lagging behind, emphasising that the community needs to come forward. He said, “Valmiki community is still very weak and is lagging behind. It has to come forward. Dr BR Ambedkar had said that now the Dalits would sit with everyone. We made this provision but merely making the provision will not be enough. Mindset has to be transformed.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian
Meow Meow drug worth Rs 1000 crore seized in Gujarat: Know more about the party drug, its effects on body
Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.