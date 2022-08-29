Vadodra Preparations of Lord Ganesha idols in full swing ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Preparation of Lord Ganesha idols is in full swing in Vadodara to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with pomp and grandeur after two years of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that will begin on September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar month ‘Bhadrapada’.