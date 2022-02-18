Vadodara Railway Police arrests person from UP for stealing valuables from passengers

Vadodara Railway Police on February 17 has arrested a person from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers on long-distance trains. The accused used to target sleeping passengers. Stolen material worth over Rs 11 lakh has been recovered from his possession. Speaking to mediapersons, Railway Police DSP, BS Jadhav said, “He used to target sleeping passengers. Stolen material worth over Rs 11 lakh has been recovered.” Further investigation is underway.