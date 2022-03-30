Vadodara: Child-friendly corners for kids of complainants, women staff created at every police station

Vadodara police have set up child-friendly corners for small children of complainants and women police staff at every police station in the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, female staff used to bring their children during work hours. To take care of children, the Gujarat government instructed to create child-friendly corners in every police station. The child-friendly corners were decorated like a playschool and new toys were also made available for the children. “There is no one at home to look after my child. I bring my child here as the child can play here easily and I can do my duty without worrying about my child,” said Hemangini Vasava.