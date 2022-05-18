Vadnagar International Conference will make the World aware of India’s rich cultural history: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on May 18 said that Vadnagar International Conference will make the World aware of India’s rich cultural history. Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said, “Vadnagar is PM Modi’s birthplace. A lot of escalation and work was done after 2005 under his CM-ship. Vadnagar international conference to make the country and world aware of India's rich cultural history. A fortified city secures here. The world should see it.”