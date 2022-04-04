Vaccines in India responded far better to COVID variants than any other country Adar Poonawalla

Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on April 04 said that the vaccines in India have responded far better to COVID variants than in any other country. “We have appealed to the Union Government as everyone who needs to travel needs to take the booster dose. They are here having an internal discussion and should announce very soon in the next few days on the booster policy,” he said.