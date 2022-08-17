Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Vaccination work against lumpy skin disease started in Haryana: State Animal Husbandry Minister

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister of Haryana Jai Parkash Dalal on August 16 informed that vaccination to protect cattle against lumpy skin disease has started in the state. “In Haryana, 14 districts are affected by the lumpy skin disease and around 87 cows have died. We've acted as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. It's being said that goat pox vaccine is effective in this and vaccination work has already started,” he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.