Vaccination work against lumpy skin disease started in Haryana: State Animal Husbandry Minister

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister of Haryana Jai Parkash Dalal on August 16 informed that vaccination to protect cattle against lumpy skin disease has started in the state. “In Haryana, 14 districts are affected by the lumpy skin disease and around 87 cows have died. We've acted as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. It's being said that goat pox vaccine is effective in this and vaccination work has already started,” he said.