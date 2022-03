Vaccination for 12-15 years old children expanded as they are at high risk: NK Arora

NK Arora, Chairman of COVID working group, NTGAI on March 15 informed that they have expanded vaccination for 12-15 years old children, because of them being at high risk. He said, “We've expanded vaccination for 12-15 years old children, because of them being at high risk. Cases are rising in China, Singapore. Any complacency can be dangerous, though most of the adult population has been vaccinated.”