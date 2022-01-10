Vaccinated women pass COVID-19 antibodies to infants by breastfeeding: Study

According to the new studies by the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that women vaccinated against COVID-19 transfer SARS Cov-2 antibodies to their breastfed infants potentially giving their babies passive immunity against coronavirus. The research was first to detect the antibodies against the Coronavirus found in stool samples of infants. It was noted important takeaway that the antibodies were detected in infants regardless of age from 1.5 months old to 23 months old. 30 lactating mothers received the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine between January to April 2021. These women provided their breast milk samples before they were vaccinated. Anti-RBD IgG and anti-RBD IgA antibodies were detected in 33 per cent and 30 per cent of infant stool samples, respectively. The levels of antibodies correlated with the vaccine side effects the mother experienced.