Vacancy in Sainik School, pay up to Rs 92,300

Applications have been invited to fill a vacancy in Sainik School on a pay scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300. Person having a decent experience in catering in any organisation can apply to fill up a vacant post of ‘Mess Manager’ on the regular basis having a Level 5 pay scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300. The vacancy has been opened in Sainik School in West Bengal's Purulia. The age requirement for the applicants for the job is in the 18 to 50 years bracket as on April 1, 2022. Coming down to the essential eligibility part, a person with the minimum educational qualification of matriculation or equivalent and having experience of at least five years of running a catering organisation independently in the Civil, in the Defence Services or in any other similar organisation are eligible for the post.