V Muraleedharan praises Indian Army, NDRF for carrying out rescue operation in Palakkad

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on February 09 praised Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team for carrying out the rescue operation in Palakkad.While speaking to ANI, he said, “I congratulate the Indian Army for carrying out the rescue operation in Palakkad, the NDRF team supported them and that too deserves congratulations. He completed an almost impossible task in a very short time.”