Uttarkashi bus mishap: CM Chouhan, CM Dhami visit accident site

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 06 visited the accident site where a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district (Madhya Pradesh) plunged into a gorge on June 05. Both the CMs inspected the site and interacted with the relatives of the deceased.