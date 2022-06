Uttarkashi bus accident will be assessed minutely: Uttarakhand Governor

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Rtd) on June 06 assured that the Uttarkashi bus accident will be assessed minutely. “We'll learn from incident. We'll assess it minutely. SOPs will be made stricter. Security and safety of our passengers are our responsibility. It'll be our focus and priority to make sure that happens,” said Uttarakhand Governor.