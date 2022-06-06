Uttarkashi bus accident MP CM Shivraj Chouhan reviews relief operation in Dehradun

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 06 in Dehradun, visited the control room and reviewed the relief operation following the bus accident of pilgrims that took place in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Panna, MP to Uttarkashi on June 05. 25 pilgrims died following the incident.