Uttarkashi bus accident MP CM meets injured persons at hospital in Dehradun

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 06 in Dehradun, met the injured persons at the hospital following the bus accident of pilgrims that took place in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Panna, MP to Uttarkashi on June 05. 25 pilgrims died following the incident.