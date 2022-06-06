Uttarkashi bus accident: MP CM expresses grief, says leaving for Dehradun

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 05 in Bhopal, informed that he will be leaving for Dehradun following the bus accident that took place in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on June 05. “Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on ‘Char Dham Yatra’ in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I've spoken with CM Dhami. A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for relief and rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight,” the CM said. “Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of the dead, and Rs 50,000 to the relatives of the injured. I have decided that I myself am leaving for Dehradun at night,” he added.