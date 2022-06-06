Uttarkashi bus accident: MP CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of victims

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 6 announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the victims of the Uttarkashi bus accident on June 5. Speaking about the mishap, Chouhan said, “All bodies were recovered last night, and their post mortem was done too. Bodies will reach Dehradun around 10 am today and will be sent to Khajuraho after embalming. We will try that their cremation is done today.” “Rs 5 lakh will be given to the deceased's families, Rs 50,000 and free treatment to the 4 critically injured including the driver, who told us that accident happened after steering wheel failed. The remaining 3 injured tourists are from MP,” he added.