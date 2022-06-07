Uttarkashi bus accident: Mortal remains of pilgrims arrive at native village in Panna of MP

The mortal remains of the pilgrims who were killed in a tragic bus accident in Uttarkashi district on June 05 arrived at their native village in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on June 07. As many as 28 pilgrims were going for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand when their bus plunged into a gorge killing 25 of them. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh and Rs 1 Lakh for the kin of the deceased respectively.