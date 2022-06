Uttarkashi bus accident: Death toll rises to 26, rescue operation concludes

At least 26 people were killed and 4 others sustained injuries in the Uttarkashi bus accident. The mishap took place after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh. The bus fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district on June 5. The bus carrying 30 people, including 28 pilgrims were going for ‘Char Dham Yatra’.