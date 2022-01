Uttarayan festival: Gujarat govt, NGOs start first-aid initiative for injured birds

Following the Uttarayan festival, the Forest Department in collaboration with several NGOs on January 17 in Vadodara rescued 856 birds that were injured by ‘Manja’ of the kite strings and some even die. About 45 Care Centres have been set up for their treatment. While speaking to ANI, Forest Officer Kinjal Joshi said, "More than 45 Care Centres have been set up for the treatment. 46 birds have died.”