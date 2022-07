Uttarakhand Weather Update: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Paudi, Nainital

Heavy rainfall is expected in Paudi and Nainital of Uttarakhand on July 09, as per Indian Meteorological Department. “Heavy rainfall is expected in Paudi and Nainital. There are possibilities of landslides resulting in the blocking of roads. It is also expected that Dehradun, Haridwar, and Tehri may receive high rainfall today,” said Bikram Singh, Director, Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand on July 08.