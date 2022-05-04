Uttarakhand: Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits Patanjali Research Institute

Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Patanjali Research Institute on May 3. He planted saplings and also saw various departments of Research Institute in Haridwar. He was accompanied by Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna. “I got the opportunity to visit Patanjali Research Institute. The rebirth of our traditional forms of medicines is done here. India is recognised in the world for its joint technology solutions of new medical science and traditional medicines,” said Piyush Goyal.