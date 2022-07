Uttarakhand UCC panel holds first meeting in Delhi

An expert committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand met for the first time on July 04 at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. “It was our first meeting and all members were present. Preliminary discussions were held. The second meeting will be held perhaps after a week. Further meetings will be very important,” said Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Head of Uttarakhand government’s 5-member panel on UCC.