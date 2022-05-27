Uttarakhand: Two new bridges open for public in Pithoragarh

Two new bridges were opened for public on May 26 in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. These bridges were constructed by the Nepal Government. These bridges were inaugurated by the Indian and Nepalese officers. It connects the remote border areas of Nepal and India. Nepal had also built a building in the check post for Indian Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Nepalese Army in Jhula Bridge. The officials of both the countries thanked the governments of India and Nepal for the initiative.