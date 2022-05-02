Uttarakhand to implement National Education Policy in upcoming session

Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on May 02 said that National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented by the state government in the upcoming session. He further added that religious books like Gita, and Ramayana will also be added to the syllabus after consulting with the academicians. “National Education Policy will be implemented in the upcoming session. We will be including Vedas, Gita, Ramayana and history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus after taking suggestions from the public and consulting the academicians,” he said.