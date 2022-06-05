Uttarakhand: STPs, awareness campaigns help improve BOD level in Ganga

Uttarakhand is a veritable blend of captivating sceneries, which draw hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, and its ever expanding spirituality owing to the year-round flow of the holy River Ganga. And the National Mission for Clean Ganga through its flagship ‘Namami Gange’ project has been tirelessly endeavouring to further enhance people’s experience---both tourists and devotees---by working on mission mode to rejuvenate the river. In a multi-layered effort, the government has ensured that every section of Ganga in the state receives clean water. The key projects include intercepting major drains falling into the river and diverting them to Sewage Treatment Plants (or STPs). In Uttarakhand, as on date a total 36 sewage infrastructure projects costing Rs. 1,373 crores were sanctioned to create 195 MLD STP capacities and to lay / rehabilitate 184 km sewer network. Out of which 34 projects have been completed and the remaining 2 projects will be completed soon. The Chamoli district, which recorded a spike in untreated waste in the past few years now has a 1.12 MLD STP in Gopeshwar. It successfully intercepts and treats water before it meets the river. This plant is based on electric coagulation where .7 MLD is currently being treated. To prevent waste falling into Ganga, six STPs have also been installed in Rudraprayag. These STPs are based on an electro-coagulation system where with the help of anodyne and cathodyne processes, the waste water is separated and later treated as fresh water. Apart from this…under the Namami Gange programme, NMCG has installed a 26 MLD STP in Rishikesh. Kasawan Nallah, one of the biggest drains in Haridwar that would contaminate the river severely, has been tapped entirely and diverted to 14 MLD STP in Sarai. NMCG has also constructed several new ghats and crematoria to keep the holy river clean. Shiv Ghat and Chandi Ghat in Haridwar and Nandprayag Sangam Ghat at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Nandakini have been developed.