Uttarakhand: Sarsawa Air Force chopper rescues 7 stranded tourists from Pandavasera Trek

A Sarsawa Air Force chopper on May 29 rescued 7 stranded tourists from the Pandavasera Trek located in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand. The tourists were stranded in the trek from the last 2 days. The tourists were seen getting medical attention after being rescued.