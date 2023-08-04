Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Nineteen people are missing after three shops were washed away in the Mandakini river triggered by a landslide near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

