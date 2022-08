Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami says work underway to restore roads and bridges

As rain wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on August 23 said that work is underway to restore roads and bridges. “Administration and officials are working continuously. Roads and bridges that have been damaged (due to rains, and landslides) are being repaired and alternate routes are being prepared. I'm also monitoring it and taking updates from officials,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.