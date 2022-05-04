Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Uttarakhand: Rain lashes Kedarnath Shrine

Rain lashed Kedarnath shrine on May 04, just days ahead of its reopening for devotees. Kedarnath Temple is supposed to open gates for devotees on May 06, this year.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.