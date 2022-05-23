Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Uttarakhand: Rain lashes Kedarnath Dham

Heavy rain lashed Kedarnath Dham and the Kedarnath valley on May 23 in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. The devotees were seen visiting the temple with raincoats amid the downpour and the rainy weather conditions.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.