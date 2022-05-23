हिंदी में पढ़ें
Uttarakhand: Rain lashes Kedarnath Dham
Heavy rain lashed Kedarnath Dham and the Kedarnath valley on May 23 in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. The devotees were seen visiting the temple with raincoats amid the downpour and the rainy weather conditions.
