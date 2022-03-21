Uttarakhand Pro-tem Speaker Bansidhar Bhagat to administer oath to newly-elected MLAs

Pro-tem Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly Bansidhar Bhagat will administer oath to newly-elected MLAs at swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun on March 21. “It is customary to be the senior-most speaker in the House to administer the oath to the members of the Legislative Assembly, who serve until the Speaker of the Assembly is elected. Now I will administer oath to all the members,” Bansidhar Bhagat said. Bansidhar Bhagat took oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in the presence of Governor Retired Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh and Acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 21 at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.