Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

cre Trending Videos

Uttarakhand. As soon as Tamsa River started taking an alarming form due to the rains, the temple premises were vacated. It caused a lot of damage to the temple property but no human loss or injuries have been reported.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile