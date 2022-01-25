Uttarakhand Polls: Raman Singh slams Congress over promise on LPG cylinder at Rs 500

A day after Congress promises LPG cylinder at Rs 500 in Uttarakhand if voted to power, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh on January 24 said that Congress is announcing populous scheme just to seek votes. “Congress is announcing such schemes just to get votes. Why are they announced now & not in the last 3 years of governance? Their government won't be formed,” said Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh, on Congress' capping LPG cylinder price below Rs 500 if govt forms in Uttarakhand