Uttarakhand Polls: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi, says a ‘king’ is sitting in Delhi

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 10 said that there is no prime minister sitting, the king is sitting in Delhi.Also, he said that reason behind change of three Chief Ministers in state was corruption.While addressing the gathering at 'Uttarakhandi Swabhimaan' Rally in Haridwar, he said, “There is no prime minister in Delhi, the king is sitting there. We do not want such a government. We need a government of poor people, farmers, small traders and small traders and providing employment to the youth.”“Why did Bharatiya Janata Party change three CMs in Uttarakhand? It was because all these BJP CMs were corrupt,” Congress leader added.